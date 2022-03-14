Will B.C.'s minimum wage change? Announcement with labour minister coming
B.C.'s labour minister is making an announcement about the provincial minimum wage Monday.
Few details were provided ahead of the announcement, but Harry Bains is expected to be joined by other guests at Old Surrey Restaurant.
Earlier this year, the government promised through its throne speech to tie minimum wage increases to the rate of inflation. It's unclear if Monday's announcement will be about any upcoming changes to the rate in B.C.
Last year, the province increased the minimum wage to $15.20 from $14.60. As well, the liquor server minimum wage of $13.95 an hour was replaced with the general minimum wage.
At the time the rates changed, the province said the wage specific to liquor servers disproportionally affected women.
"About 80 per cent of liquor servers are women, and the low liquor wage is a clear example of the gender pay gap we are fighting to eliminate,” said Grace Lore, parliamentary secretary of gender equity, in a news release last May.
"Most minimum wage earners are women, often racialized women and newcomers who face barriers to accessing better-paying jobs. We need to work towards wages that workers can actually live on instead of being held back by."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
