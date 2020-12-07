VANCOUVER -- More than two weeks after all of B.C. was placed under strict, temporary social restrictions, the province's top doctor will give an update on whether those will be extended.

Last month, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced sweeping measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19, including prohibiting gatherings among people who aren't in the same household, with few exceptions for people who live alone.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

While the entire province was placed under those restrictions on Nov. 19, the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions were put under them earlier, on Nov. 7.

"We are in our second surge, and it has proved to be a challenge," Henry said when she announced the rules. "I know we will get through this, but we need to take more action now."

However, the restrictions to social gatherings were always meant to be temporary and will expire Monday if they aren't renewed. The provincial health officer hasn't indicated whether the rules will be withdrawn or extended, but has repeatedly said health officials are closely monitoring how many new cases of the disease are being recorded.

In addition to the social restrictions, Henry announced new rules suspending adult team sports last week. While she didn't specifically say how long those measures would be in place, Henry said on Thursday they would last "through the next few weeks."

A full list of B.C.'s current restrictions is online.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.