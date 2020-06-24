VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s record-breaking state of emergency is set to expire, and will need to be renewed if it's to continue.

States of emergency are only in place for two-week periods so they need to be reinstated consistently by the solicitor general.

The premier may announce whether the state of emergency is being extended during his weekly media availability Wednesday afternoon.

B.C.'s premier said on June 10, when the order was last renewed, that the state of emergency allows the province to "better manage any challenge that may emerge" because of the pandemic.

"I'm confident that as the summer proceeds we'll see less and less requirement for the state of emergency," Premier John Horgan said two weeks ago.

"But we are coming out of the flood season and looking squarely in the face of fire season, so we'll see how that unfolds."

Legislation for ending emergency

On Monday, the province announced the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, which would help the province unwind emergency orders more gradually once a state of emergency ends.

"This legislation will support the delicate work of formalizing and unwinding emergency measures relied on by British Columbians during the pandemic in a way that recognizes that the impacts of COVID-19 may still be felt for an extended period after the state of emergency is over," said Attorney General David Eby in a news release.

Typically, orders made by the solicitor general during a state of emergency end as soon as that state of emergency is lifted. But, under the proposed legislation, some of the orders will be extended beyond the state of emergency by 45 or 90 days.

And, in the case of second wave of COVID-19, those orders could be extended for up to a year if needed.

"British Columbians can be confident that these emergency orders will not end abruptly the moment the declaration of a state of emergency ends," Eby said. "They will have adequate notice to prepare."

