VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will learn whether the government is lifting, easing or extending any of the province's current COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to address the existing ban on social gatherings and events during a 10:30 a.m. news conference.

CTV News will be streaming the news conference live online

Health officials have already hinted the public health order that was introduced back in November will remain in effect in some form. Earlier this week, Henry urged the public to "hold off" on the idea of gathering to watch the Super Bowl with friends on Sunday, and asked everyone to stick to their own household instead.

On Wednesday, Henry and Dix also repeated their suggestion of taking a walk outside with a friend as a way to remain connected while staying safe, calling it "the modified approach we want to continue."

The restrictions prohibit gatherings and events of any size – including everything from live theatre performances to events held outdoors – with limited exceptions for things like small weddings and funerals.

People are not allowed to host friends or family at home, even in small groups, though there is another limited exception for those who live alone.

Certain high-intensity group exercise activities, including hot yoga and spin classes, have also been forced to temporarily close under the order.

The restrictions are set to last until midnight on Friday at the earliest.

While B.C.'s coronavirus cases began falling sharply in December, there was another spike in infections after the holidays that delayed the province's progress in bringing down its caseload.

On Thursday, officials announced another 465 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the disease.

This is a developing story and will be updated.