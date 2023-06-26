Wildfires have British Columbians re-thinking summer travel plans: poll

British Columbia’s early and well-publicized wildfire season has people concerned about travelling in the province this summer, a poll suggests.

The survey by Leger for BCAA and FireSmart BC finds 47 per cent of respondents are less likely to vacation in the province due to the fires.

“When travelling, nobody wants to be impacted by major forces of nature, and that’s what we’re seeing,” said Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s director of community engagement.

“Wildfires are so top of mind for people, it’s really making them reconsider travel in our province,” he said.

The poll also suggests travellers are worried about the impact the wildfires will have on tourism and the economy, with 63 per cent expecting they’ll be forced to change their travel plans.

“We had assumed British Columbians were concerned about this, but they unequivocally told us that they are, with over 90 per cent concerned about the upcoming wildfire season,” added Pettipas.

Visitations to Kelowna and the Central Okanagan has remained strong, according to a statement from Tourism Kelowna, “but we know we are not immune to challenges from climate-related weather changes,” it read.

“Part of our strategy for future resiliency is to focus on increasing visitation in spring, fall and winter months, and visitation numbers that are balanced throughout the year is beneficial for many reasons,” it read.

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, meanwhile, feels the survey results “aren't all that surprising considering the early start to the wildfires this year,” but pointed out that wildfire conditions change week-by-week, and travellers will adjust.

“There is nothing atypical about travel patterns to date,” read its statement.