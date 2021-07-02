VANCOUVER -- Several fires flared up in Kamloops, B.C., after a lighting storm, forcing the evacuation of two neighbourhoods Thursday evening.

Witnesses told CTV News there were multiple fires underway on the edge of the city, but the biggest one was on the east side.

The Juniper Ridge and Valleyview neighbourhoods were evacuated. They were not listed on the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website, but had been added to an interactive map hosted by the TNRD.

The latest update on the City of Kamloops' website involved properties on Nechako Drive east of Qu’appelle Boulevard and all of Capilano Drive.

Based on tweets posted by the city, an order for the area was rescinded at one point overnight, then re-issued for Juniper Ridge a short time later. The latest information is being posted through the city's Twitter account.

From the TNRD map, it appears 123 homes are under evacuation order.

Kamloops crews are fighting the fires, and the B.C. Wildlife Service says another wildfire was burning nine kilometres from the city.

Residents told CTV there was intense lightning activity throughout the area on Canada Day.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

With files from CTV News' Melanie Nagy in Kamloops