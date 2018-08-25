

CTV Vancouver





Wildfires raging across British Columbia have led to detours for the province's largest fundraiser.

The Ride to Conquer Cancer began Saturday, with more than $10 million raised in the campaign's 10th year.

It's the first time the long-distance cycling route winds only through B.C., but another record fire season is having an impact.

"Because of the wildfires near Hope, they've had to close Highway 7, which is what we were going to ride on," BC Cancer Foundation president Sarah Roth said.

"So we're looping back on day two to Chilliwack."

In addition to the ride route, the smoke that settled in over the province this month has prevented proper training. Still, the conditions are nothing compared to what survivors have been through.

"I can just keep moving, keep peddling, one stroke at a time, but any pain my body's feeling is pretty minor compared to what other people are going through," rider Krista Kitson said.

Jackie Takashima is one of the survivors, identified during the ride by a yellow flag.

"It's incredible. It makes me feel very emotional," she said.

Her brother and cousins joined her, most of them riding for the first time.

"We sat down one night for dinner…. And we thought, 'Hey, let's do the Ride to Conquer Cancer this year,'" rider Ray Pohl said.

It's Macie Chapman's first ride too, but it's her father's 10th.

Paul Chapman had brain cancer 11 years ago, and said he was given six months to live.

"This little girl here was five years old at the time," he said.

"It's such an inspiration, honestly. I literally don't think I would be the same person that I am today if my dad wasn't here," Macie said.

Along the route, fellow riders become family. Some are relatives, some strangers, some colleagues.

"I had thyroid cancer. I was diagnosed 3 ½ years ago," said survivor Aaron Collishaw, who's doing the ride with fellow sheriffs from Victoria.

"Last year was definitely a journey for me to go through the final states of letting it all go. But this year it's more about the community."

That community has a single focus: not the finish line of the ride, but to raise money and awareness to end the disease.

"I've lost my dad to cancer but I also have survivors in my family, so that's why I keep coming back. Because I'm starting to have more survivors now than I have people that I've lost," rider Lisa Greenwood said.

Though there are long stretches to go and the fires and forecast may bring obstacles, the ride's thousands of participants seemed up for the challenge.

"Cancer is not defeated. We will keep coming until it's defeated," Paul Chapman said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith