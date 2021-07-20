VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s public safety minister and multiple wildfire officials will give an update Tuesday as crews battle nearly 300 blazes across the province.

Mike Farnworth will speak in the afternoon alongside representatives from BC Wildfire Service, Emergency Management BC and the RCMP.

As of Tuesday morning, 293 wildfires are burning across B.C. Of those, 37 are considered wildfires of note.

Hundreds of properties across the province are under evacuation order because of the threat of nearby fires and hundreds more are under evacuation alert.

It's unclear if Farnworth will declare a provincial state of emergency over the fires, but local states of emergency have been authorized by communities.

Late last week Premier John Horgan said he would call a state of emergency if guided to do so by BCWS and Emergency Management BC.

"I'm absolutely prepared to call a state of emergency when it is required by those professionals that are putting their lives on the line to protect families, property and British Columbia," he said on Friday.

Horgan said the only advantage of calling a provincial state of emergency would be to bring more people together, and he thinks those involved at the municipal level have been doing that well already.

The province has been working with the private sector and the federal government to gather resources and manage challenges as they come up, he said.

"If there was a state of emergency called today it would have no impact on resources because they're already in place," Horgan said.

