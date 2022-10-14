Wildfire smoke leads to hazy conditions, air quality advisory for parts of B.C.'s Fraser Valley

Wildfire smoke in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has prompted an air-quality advisory for parts of the region.

In a notice shared by Metro Vancouver and Environment Canada, those in the area are being warned that fires burning near Chilliwack Lake, Hope, Harrison Lake and in Washington are impacting several nearby communities.

"Hazy conditions may be experienced in other parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although fine particulate matter concentrations are currently below advisory thresholds," the message says.

"Stagnant weather conditions are forecast to persist for at least the next few days and it is expected that air quality may not change until there is a more significant change in the weather."

While the advisory is in place, Metro Vancouver and Environment Canada recommend reducing outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing becomes uncomfortable. Some may be at greater risk to exposure, like those with underlying health conditions, pregnant people, infants, older adults and those who work or live outdoors.

"If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention," the notice says.

As of Friday, 199 wildfires remain active in the province, according to BC Wildfire Service. The province's southeast region has the most fires at 71. The coastal region, where the air quality advisory is in effect, has 49.

There are no active wildfires of note burning in the province.