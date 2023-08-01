Wildfire north of Pemberton, B.C., triggers evacuation order; officials say situation 'critical'

Officials in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District are urging people ordered to evacuate Tuesday due to a wildfire to leave immediately, describing the situation as "critical."

The Downton Lake wildfire is burning out of control in the Bridge River Valley north of Pemberton and all properties in the area of Gun Lake and Lajoie Lake were ordered to evacuate Tuesday afternoon.

"Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action," the order issued at 1 p.m. said.

However, the regional district posted an urgent update to its social media channels around 6:30 p.m. reiterating the order to flee.

"Situation regarding Gun Lake/Lajoie Lake evacuation order is now CRITICAL. You must evacuate the area IMMEDIATELY!" the posts said, telling people to report to emergency services in either Lillooet or Whistler.

"Failing to leave can endanger you and first responders," reads a subsequent tweet from BC Emergency Info.

The blaze has more than doubled in size since Monday, when flames raced eastward on the steep northern hillsides above Gun Lake and its more than 200 cabins. The BC Wildfire Service estimates that the fire has grown to 875 hectares.

The blaze has triggered a "full" response, according to the BCWS, which means "there is threat to public safety and/or property and other values, such as infrastructure or timber."

With files from The Canadian Press.