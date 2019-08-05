

CTV News Vancouver





Several homes are under evacuation alert, as a 120-hectare wildfire is burning just north of Oliver.

The fire, discovered Sunday, is burning near Gallagher Lake at Eagle Bluff. Early Monday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced the evacuation alert.

Properties under alert include:

On the east side of BC Highway 97, extending south from McIntyre Creek Road to James Way south of Gallagher Lake, including Brauns Road and Gallagher Lake Road

On James Way, and then extending southeast to McKinney Road at Manuels Creek Road

Those extending to the north along the west side of Manuels Creek Road to approximately 3.5 kilometres on McIntyre Creek Road

The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's burning less than 60 kilometres away from the 403-hectare Richter Mountain fire, which is between Osoyoos and Keremeos.