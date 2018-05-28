

The Canadian Press





Several new wildfires have been sparked in B.C. in the last 24 hours, including a troublesome blaze that has already charred 40 hectares of bush on the Chataway Creek forest service road, midway between Merritt and Logan Lake.

The fire is causing heavy smoke that is visible as far away as Kamloops and the wildfire service says it is likely human caused.

At least six new fires have broken out in the province since this time yesterday, but wildfire service officials say it's still too early to tell if this year's fire season will be worse than any other.

Thousands of residents were forced from their homes and more than 12,000 square kilometres of trees and grassland were burned in B.C.'s worst-ever wildfire season last year.