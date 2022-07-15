Wildfire near destroyed village of Lytton, B.C., grows by hundreds of hectares

A wildfire just west of Lytton, B.C., continues to spread and has now scorched eight square kilometres of trees and bush in less than 24 hours.

BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Taylor Colman said earlier today that the out-of-control fire was burning vigorously and was being fuelled by gusty winds.

Officials say in an online update that the fire is about 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton and is spreading in steep terrain on the west flank of the fire.

Several evacuation orders and alerts have been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation for properties on the west side of the Fraser River, across the water from Lytton.

The regional district is still working to confirm reports that three buildings were lost in the hours after the flames broke out.

Colman says the fire was sparked just after noon Thursday and reaching it is a challenge because there are few roads in the area and the tiny ferry that crosses the Fraser River at Lytton is out of service due to high water levels.

Premier John Horgan said on social media that his thoughts are with people in the area.

“It's unimaginable to face a second wildfire a year after the devastation they faced,” he said on Twitter. “Thank you to the crews working to keep people safe.”

The BC Wildfire Service said three 21-person crews and three initial attack crews are fighting the fire. They are being supported by six helicopters. Three airtankers and a lead aircraft known as a bird dog are also on the way to the fire, the service said in an online update Friday afternoon.

With other operational and support crew on site, it said there's a total of 80 people working on the fire.

Tricia Thorpe lives in the area and said the fire is renewing memories of last year's devastating wildfire that destroyed Lytton.

“It's devastating. I feel for the local fire crew,” she said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“They are a great, caring group of men and women and for them to have to experience this at home, again, has got to be gut wrenching.”

Thorpe said her heart goes out to those she calls the “westside people,” meaning those living on the west side of the Fraser River, across from Lytton.

“They are the ones who welcomed us into their community last year when we lost everything in the Lytton wildfire,” she said.

Evacuees have been told to travel north to Lillooet, where a reception centre has been prepared.

With files from Hina Alam in Vancouver

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.