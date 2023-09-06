Wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon has burned 27 structures, officials say

This photo shows part of Highway 1 between Lytton and Boston Bar which was closed due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire. (Image credit: Twitter/TranBC) This photo shows part of Highway 1 between Lytton and Boston Bar which was closed due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire. (Image credit: Twitter/TranBC)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener