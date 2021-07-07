VANCOUVER -- Officials have issued an evacuation order for nearly 100 properties south of Kamloops, B.C., due to a nearby wildfire that's threatening the safety of people and homes.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District ordered the evacuations Wednesday afternoon, citing a "wildfire event located in the vicinity of Napier Lake," about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the blaze, which was discovered the same day, is estimated to be about 25 hectares in size. The cause is still under investigation.

The order applies to 96 properties in electoral areas "J," "I," and "M," also known as Copper Desert Country, Grasslands and Beautiful Nicola Valley-North. Affected properties are located at the following addresses:

8420 to 8588 Fraser Road

80 to 200 Golden Quill Trail

7085 to 7745 Highway 5A

11425 Kamloops-Merritt Highway 5A

8745 to 8805 Long Lake Road

8165 to 8895 Old Kamloops Road

7630 to 7650 Raven Ridge Road

6465 to 8145 Trapp Lake Road

16 to 72 Windy Way

Other properties identified on a provided map

Anyone in the affected areas has been told to leave immediately. Officials said anyone requiring emergency support should report to the Merritt Reception Centre at 1950 Mamette Ave. in Merritt.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said six firefighters and three helicopters have been dispatched to battle the Napier Lake blaze, but that air tankers have "completed their action on the fire for today."

There have already been 756 fires reported across the province so far this year, including 120 this week alone. That includes 199 wildfires that are currently active in B.C.

The recent record-breaking heat wave paired with a drier-than-average June have set the stage for "very large fire growth" this month, according to a seasonal outlook released this week.