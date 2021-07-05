VANCOUVER -- A wildfire evacuation alert for Cutoff Creek wildfire was issued Monday by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The alert, effective at 2 p.m. on July 5 and issued by district chair Gerry Thiessen, means that any residents in the area must prepare to evacuate the area should the wildfire grow and become more dangerous.

BC Wildfire Service said in a tweet that the Cutoff Creek wildfire is estimated at 600 hectares and is classified as out of control.

“There are 10 firefighters, two helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment working to secure the south and west flanks of the fire today,” it said.

In a statement, the district describes the location of the area under alert as being located about 60 kilometres south along Kenney Dam Road to Knewstubb Lake and six kilometres west of Kluskus Forest Service Road.

The Cariboo Regional District also issued an evacuation alert for what is calls the “Canim Lake Area #2,” which was an expansion of an earlier evacuation alert area.

The alerts come as 198 wildfires burn in the province, 46 of which started in the past two days.