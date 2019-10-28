

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – The amount of money B.C. residents have left after paying their monthly bills and debt obligations is shrinking, according to a new survey.

Households in the province have an average of $601 in "wiggle room" left in their budgets at the end of the month, according to the latest Consumer Debt Index from insolvency firm MNP Ltd.

That's the lowest level of leftover cash since MNP began tracking in February 2016, and represents a drop of $129 since June of this year.

Nearly half of the British Columbians polled said they are left with less than $200 at the end of the month, including about a quarter who said they don't have enough money to cover their bills and obligations.

Lana Gilbertson, a Vancouver-based insolvency trustee with MNP, said many people are becoming "increasingly vulnerable to unexpected expenses or increases in living costs," such as divorce, unforeseen car repairs or the death of a family member.

“Unexpected expenses are most devastating for severely indebted individuals because they are forced to take on more debt they can’t afford and that begins a cycle of increasing servicing costs, and eventual default,” Gilbertson said in a news release.

About 70 per cent of B.C. respondents said they aren't confident in their ability to cope with a life-changing event without increasing their debt.

The Consumer Debt Index is a gauge of Canadians' attitudes toward debt, compiled by polling firm Ipsos. Surprisingly, despite some concerning findings in the survey, B.C. residents also appear to be feeling more positive about their financial situations.

Twenty-eight per cent of British Columbians said their debt situation is better than it was a year ago, and 36 per cent said it's better than it was five years ago .

“The current holding pattern on interest rates may be giving British Columbians a sense of relief about mortgage payments and other debts. Still, the fact remains that many are far into the red without a clear path to repayment,” Gilbertson said.

In compiling the index, Ipsos surveyed a sample of 2,002 Canadian adults online between Sept. 4 and 9. The findings have a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.