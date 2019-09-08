

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The widow of a construction worker who was run over by his own dump truck in Coquitlam two years ago is suing the truck's manufacturer, alleging the company's negligence caused her husband's death.

Shortly before his death on Sept. 5, 2017, Robert William Vanderhoef drove an empty 1996 Volvo A35C "articulated hauler" toward the closed gate at the Riverview Hospital construction site on Lougheed Highway where he was working.

He parked the truck, engaged the parking brake, and went to open the gate. While he was doing that, the brake disengaged and the truck began rolling downhill.

The truck ran over Vanderhoef and rolled out onto the highway, striking several other vehicles. Vanderhoef was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries. Another person was killed in the crash.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Vanderhoef's wife Amanda and Sean Lucente, who was his supervisor on the day of the accident.

They allege in their suit that "the failure of the parking brake was caused by defects in the design of the truck." Moreover, the suit alleges that Volvo knew the brake was a safety risk and failed to adequately warn truck operators about it, despite correcting the problem in later models of the vehicle.

"Subsequent to the manufacture and distribution of the subject truck, Volvo changed the design of the parking brake lever for its heavy, articulated trucks to -- among other things -- avoid a situation where the parking brake lever can be knocked out of position by vibration or other forces when the parking brake is engaged," the lawsuit reads.

Volvo has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and none of the allegations contained within it have been proven in court.

As a result of her husband's death, Amanda Vanderhoef has lost financial support, suffered grief and emotional distress and incurred costs related to financial management services and her husband's funeral, the lawsuit says.

Lucente, who witnessed the accident that killed Vanderhoef, has suffered psychological injuries, lost income and incurred costs related to medical care, according to court documents.

Both plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation for the damages caused by Volvo's alleged negligence.