

CTV Vancouver





Much of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands were in the grips of a powerful storm overnight and into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for North Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island, West Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

The weather agency said winds gusting up to 90 km/hour may damage buildings, toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break.

At the peak of the storm, about 10,000 Vancouver Island BC Hydro customers were in the dark. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 3,500 people are still without power.

"Our crews have made significant progress, they're on site and will be working throughout the day to ensure power is restored as quickly and as safely as possible," said spokesperson Kevin Aquino.

He said the powerful winds caused trees to fall down on some of the power lines and infrastructures.

"We were monitoring this weather system quite closely and we did have standby crews this weekend," he said.

Wind gusts in Port Alberni right now �� Just hoping those without power and strong winds are ok everywhere else �� #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/2jfgF1BMyH — Kimberly Gail Warhurst (@Flexibletree67) April 6, 2019

The strong winds also wreaked havoc on ferry schedules during the early part of Saturday.

Two sailings on the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay run were cancelled, in addition to 16 other sailings impacting routes to a number of communities, including Comox, Powell River and Texada, Salt Spring and Quadra islands.

Environment Canada said the winds will subside by Saturday afternoon.