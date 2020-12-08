VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials defended the decision not to end the school year early on Monday after extending province-wide pandemic restrictions into 2021.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the rate of COVID-19 transmission that prompted her tough-but-temporary measures has also led to more exposure events in schools, but noted there have still been "very few" actual outbreaks within the education system.

"We are not having large numbers of transmission events in schools," she said. "Schools really are a safe place, and an important place for educators and for our students."

Since the start of the school year, there have been upwards of 400 exposure events at schools in B.C.'s Lower Mainland alone, but only a small handful of declared outbreaks.

Henry said there were discussions around whether it would make sense to close schools early, extending the length of the winter break, but that officials ultimately decided against it.

The provincial health officer said they determined the downsides would outweigh the benefits, and stressed the importance of protecting "the education and the interaction" that students get with in-person learning.

Henry's public health order severely limiting social interactions was implemented last month, and while there has been some sign of improvement in B.C.'s average daily case increases, Henry said there's still a long way to go before the province gets the pandemic back under control.

Over the last week, B.C. has recorded an average of about 700 cases per day, which has pushed the province's active caseload to a new record high of 9,380 infections.

The province also suffered 86 deaths from COVID-19 over the same period.

As the situation persists, several colleges and universities have announced they're extending winter break, including the University of British Columbia, which said it was doing so to "alleviate the pressure" on the campus community.

The spring terms are now scheduled to begin on Jan. 11 for UBC, Capilano University and Simon Fraser University. The University of Northern British Columbia said it's also considering an alternative starting date in January.