

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin, CTV Vancouver





Many years ago, eggs fell out of favour among health experts because of their connection to high cholesterol foods and cardiovascular disease. But the science has changed course and eggs are being viewed in a different, nutritional light.

While it’s true that eggs are high in cholesterol, it turns out that for healthy people, eating eggs doesn’t seem to raise the levels of cholesterol in your blood by as much as experts once thought, nor does it seem to increase your risk of cardiovascular disease.

“The science now is suggesting that other things, such as your weight, your ethnicity, your genes, your age, your saturated fat intake—those things might have more of an effect on your cholesterol levels,” said Julia Calderone, Consumer Reports health editor.

One large, 70-calorie egg, packs an impressive assortment of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients that aid in brain development, help maintain healthy skin and may play a role in reducing eye disease as you age. It’s a combination which has given the humble egg a renewed place in refrigerators, as a cheap and healthy addition to any diet.

“Eggs are nutrient dense and minimally processed, so there are good reasons to fit them into a healthful diet,” Calderone said.

Generally speaking, roughly one egg a day is a good guideline for most people, but you may want to check with your doctor to figure out what’s best for you.

The health team at Consumer Reports also says storing eggs properly can help keep eggs safe and fresh. So don’t keep them on the door of a fridge, where temperatures can be uneven. Instead, it’s better to put them on a back shelf. And since bacteria can get in thru breaks in the shell, toss any cracked eggs you find.