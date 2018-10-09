

CTV Vancouver





New video obtained by CTV News is raising troubling questions about impaired drivers on Metro Vancouver roads.

The footage, shot by Tony Obuck on Hastings Street in Burnaby at around 1 a.m. on Thursday, shows his parked Nissan SUV just moments after it was rear-ended by a woman driving a red hatchback.

Obuck first filmed around his own vehicle, showing extensive damage to its back end, before turning the camera on the woman inside the other car, who appears to be crying and in distress.

"She was screaming and hollering at first and I thought she was in medical duress," he told CTV News Tuesday.

Obuck and some nearby city workers called 911. He said he continued to record video for about four minutes because she was acting so strangely.

"You haven't taken any drugs or anything?" someone can be heard asking her in the video. "When's the last time you smoked something, injected something?"

"No man, I'm not using. No. I was just going to go and see my girlfriend," she responds.

Lawyer Kyla Lee, who has defended thousands accused of driving while impaired, said the woman's speech and behaviour suggest otherwise.

"I'm just thinking that's language of someone that is a drug user," Lee told CTV. "If an officer has reasonable grounds to believe someone is impaired by a drug or alcohol, they just go straight to an arrest."

According to Obuck, however, the RCMP officers who attended the scene impounded the woman's vehicle, took her licence for 24 hours and the let her go.

"I got the impression that they just didn't have enough resources," he said.

In a statement, Burnaby Mounties said "the female showed clear signs of impairment by drugs," but that "no roadside check took place due to operational priorities and demands on other members who are drug recognition efforts."

Lee called the decision not to pursue charges a problematic one.

"That raises concerns about why criminal charges weren't pursued, especially in the advent of the legalization of cannabis," she said, adding that the decision of whether to pursue criminal charges has a lot to do with resources and the training of responding officers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko