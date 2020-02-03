VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help to return a toddler's headstone to her family.

The grave marker was found last month in Penticton, B.C., but the RCMP has yet to track down the girl's family.

Mounties said only that officers "came into possession" of the headstone, which had been found, but did not provide more on where it was located or by whom.

It appears it was made for Mary Ann Heath, who was born in 1993 and died in 1995.

The headstone features an angel on a cloud, and the phrase, "Asleep in Jesus."

Mounties would like to return it to the toddler's family, and ask anyone with more information to contact them.

Tips can be left with the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.