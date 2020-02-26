VANCOUVER -- Could this be the face of Vancouver's seaplane thief?

Police released surveillance images Wednesday in an effort to identify a man they believe is tied to the theft of a seaplane, and the damage of several others.

Officials say they believe a man broke into the Harbour Air seaplane terminal early Friday morning and stole a plane.

It is alleged he managed to start the plane, and attempted to take off.

But his efforts appeared to be unsuccessful, they said. Instead, he crashed the plane into several others docked at the Coal Harbour terminal.

The seaplanes sustained what police called "extensive damage."

Five days after the bizarre incident, Vancouver police turned to the public for help to identify a man they believed to be connected to the case.

He's described as white, in his 40s and about 5'10".

Police say he has an average build and short brown hair, with a "slightly receding hairline." He was clean shaven at the time, and wearing a long-sleeved zip-up sweater, dark pants and dress shoes.

They say he has a "pronounced brow ridge."

Officers believe the man they're looking for has a working knowledge of planes. They ask anyone who can identify the man in the photos to contact them at 604-717-0610.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

