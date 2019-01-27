It has been a year since someone stabbed Kalwinder (Kris) Thind in front of dozens of witnesses outside a Granville Street nightclub, and so far nobody has been charged with his murder.

Thind, an employee of Cabana Lounge, was trying to break up a brawl that had started inside the club before spilling out onto the street on Jan. 27, 2018.

"To sum it up, it's been a nightmare that you can't wake up from,” Thind’s sister Jassicka Bhullar said about what the past 12 months has been like for her family.

Just 23 years old when he died, Thind was known as the life of the party and people close to him say his work as a club promoter was well-suited to his personality.

"Huge smile on his face and a laughter that filled up the room,” said Bhullar. “Someone that you migrated to because you wanted to be friends with him."

One year after Thind’s life came to a violent end, police call the ongoing investigation a priority, but his family has been frustrated by the lack of noticeable progress.

"There's a killer living among us. How do you feel safe with your kids going downtown onto Granville Street when you know that this could happen to anybody?" asked Bhullar.

Video of the brawl shows 60 to 80 witnesses on the sidewalk and street in front of the club which adds to the family’s frustration that nobody has been held accountable for Thind’s murder.

"There's people that just haven't come forward,” Bhullar said. “I don't know how that is possible… how you can live with yourself?"

People who knew Thind tell CTV News their hearts can never be unbroken, but mourning his senseless death would be easier if the person who killed him was brought to justice.