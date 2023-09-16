Whitehead hauls in late game-winning TD as B.C. stages comeback to edge Ottawa 41-37

B.C. Lions' Justin McInnis (18), Lucky Whitehead (7), Alexander Hollins (13), Jevon Cottoy (86), Andrew Peirson (54) and Keon Hatcher (4) celebrate McInnis' touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Lions' Justin McInnis (18), Lucky Whitehead (7), Alexander Hollins (13), Jevon Cottoy (86), Andrew Peirson (54) and Keon Hatcher (4) celebrate McInnis' touchdown during the first half of a CFL football game against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News