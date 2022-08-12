Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate, review concludes
An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and “appropriate.”
But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted “expeditiously” in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself.
The report says the initial investigations were “superficial and lacking in depth.” And it concludes some of the investigator's findings “seemed overly generous” to Birarda and Busby, despite the evidence about their misconduct towards players.
It also says the Whitecaps could have done more to support the players.
MLS hired the law firm in November to review how the Whitecaps dealt with sexual misconduct allegations against Birarda in 2008 and Busby in 2011.
Birarda also served as coach for the Canadian women's under-20 team and a separate independent review released in late July concluded Canada Soccer “mishandled” sexual harassment allegations him in 2008.
In February, Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation for sexual touching for offences between 1988 and 2008. His sentencing hearing is set to continue on Sept. 2.
Busby has been accused of pressuring a former player for sex in 2011 when he was head coach of the Whitecaps women's team. The allegation has not been tested in court.
Busby has denied the allegations.
Both coaches left the team in the wake of the allegations.
“While the 2008 and 2011 investigations were lacking, the Whitecaps' actions indicate that they took the allegations seriously, and through the use of an external investigator, addressed them at the time. We saw no evidence of a 'cover-up' or an interest in dismissing the allegations,” the Rubin Thomlinson report says.
The report says the Whitecaps have strong measures in place today “to ensure a safe environment, in the form of well-developed policies and procedures, robust training, vetting practices for coaches, and confidential reporting lines.”
The report makes six recommendations “to enhance and strengthen (the Whitecaps' safe sport) efforts.”
Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said the club commends “the brave women who have spoken up and been fierce advocates for change both publicly and behind closed doors.”
“While Rubin Thomlinson's report found that our organization took the allegations seriously and acted on the expert advice of an external investigator, it's clear that we could have done better, especially in how we supported and communicated with our players,” Schuster said in a statement. “To the women who were affected, our staff, players, and community, we are truly sorry.
“There is no place in our organization for any form of sexual harassment or misconduct. Players are the heart and soul of our organization, and everyone should be able to pursue their passion for sport in an environment that is safe, respectful, and nurturing.”
A separate review - a 125-page report by McLaren Global Sport Solutions, commissioned by Canada Soccer - paints a picture of a governing body “described by many as being dysfunctional and inefficient,” with “significant leadership upheaval and transition at the highest levels” in 2007 and 2008.
While the McLaren report said Canada Soccer has “clearly made noteworthy progress since 2008 to improve its policies and procedures concerning harassment,” it made 38 recommendations ranging from governance to code of conduct and player relationships.
Allegations against Birarda surfaced in May and September 2008. The Whitecaps hired Anne Chopra, an ombudsperson from the Law Society of British Columbia, to investigate the May complaint. Canada Soccer and the Whitecaps jointly hired Chopra to investigate the second complaint.
In 2011, the Whitecaps hired the same investigator after allegations surfaced about inappropriate behaviour towards a female player by Busby. While the results of this investigation were “inconclusive,” Busby's contract with the Whitecaps was not renewed, the report says.
“Whitecaps' response to the allegations of misconduct against Mr. Birarda in 2008 and Mr. Busby Jr. in 2011 was appropriate,” says the review. “Namely, they acted expeditiously in each instance by hiring an experienced workplace investigator, relied on the investigator's judgment and apparent expertise, and adhered to all of the investigator's recommendations at the conclusion of each investigation.”
“The Whitecaps did not attempt to dismiss or 'cover up' the allegations, but rather, took them seriously, and actively ensured that the allegations were addressed, and involved the CSA where appropriate. In fairness, we did not think that the concerns with the investigations could be attributed to the Whitecaps, given that they stemmed from the decisions of the investigator, upon whom the Whitecaps heavily relied for direction,” the report added.
The Rubin Thomlinson report suggests the results of the initial Birarda probe - that he receive one-on-one coaching and sign a commitment letter - “appears disproportionate to the severity of the matter - namely, that Mr. Birarda as a coach in a position of power had sent sexualized 7 messages to a young female player.”
“We query whether this was an appropriate recommendation,” it added.
it also noted it could not review the 2008 severance agreement between Birarda, the Whitecaps, and Canada Soccer, saying because it was confidential, all the parties to it had to agree to let them see it. Only the Whitecaps were prepared to do so, the report says.
It also expressed “concerns” about some of the Whitecaps' actions with respect to the players, noting Birarda's access to an apartment complex where some of the players lived was not removed after the first set of allegations were raised in May 2008.
“To be fair to the club, they explicitly raised this with the investigator, and the investigator did not make such a recommendation. Nevertheless, we consider this to have been an oversight.”
And the report says the club, following Birarda's exit in 2008, “appeared to focus primarily on the needs of the Whitecaps and Mr. Birarda. We believe more could have been done to support the players.”
The review said the Whitecaps adopted a “more player-centered response” to the 2011 allegations against Busby.
Like the McLaren report, the Rubin Thomlinson review had difficulties finding people who agreed to be interviewed. While all current Whitecaps employees agreed to be interviewed, it said “regrettably” most others didn't - including the investigator in 2008 and '11.
Fourteen people, including three former players, were interviewed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
How warm is the planet? Data shows last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
Iqaluit declares state of emergency due to water shortage
The City of Iqaluit has declared a state of emergency due to a water shortage.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman who was stalked by police officer ex-boyfriend says justice system failed her
Despite a police misconduct probe that found a high-ranking B.C. officer had stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend for years, a criminal investigation into the case did not result in charges.
Vancouver Island
-
'Watching rights erode away': U.S. woman moving to B.C. over abortion rights
A Virginia woman is packing up her life and moving her family to Vancouver Island in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
-
Major crimes unit investigating body found after Nanaimo house fire
One man is dead after a fire destroyed a home Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Victoria company fined $11K after bleach spill kills hundreds of fish
Environmental compliance officers have fined a Victoria exterior washing company $11,000 for releasing a roof de-mossing agent into a creek in Sidney, B.C., killing hundreds of fish.
Calgary
-
Calgary Farmers' Market opens new northwest location
Plans for the opening of a second Calgary Farmers' Market location were announced in 2018, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues pushed back the official opening roughly two years.
-
Fires at Calgary municipal building caused more than $1M in damage: city
An anticipated 80 per cent will be covered by insurance, said the city.
-
‘Perplexed but not crushed’: Fire erupts at Bonavista Church
Calgary firefighters were called to the Bonavista Church at around 3:20 a.m. on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Everything you need to know about Thursday's supermoon
The last supermoon of the year lit up the skies over Alberta on Thursday night.
-
Edmonton-based soldiers head overseas as part of Operation Unifier
About 90 Edmonton-based soldiers took off from the Edmonton International Airport on Friday morning for a training mission with the Ukrainian army.
-
Amy Schumer, Tom Segura and more in Edmonton this weekend for the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Some of the biggest names in the comedy world will descend on Edmonton this weekend, as the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns for a second year.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford swallows bee during live news conference
Doug Ford's live news conference on Friday was unexpectedly interrupted after the premier swallowed and choked on a bee.
-
Sisters adopted into separate families find each other after 35 years
Two sisters adopted into separate families have found each other after 35 years of separation.
-
Police identify 26-year-old fatally shot at Toronto funeral
Investigators have released the name of a 26-year-old Barrie man shot to death Thursday afternoon while attending a funeral for another man shot dead in Toronto earlier in the week.
Montreal
-
Judge suspends two articles of Quebec's Bill 96 regarding legal translations
A group challenging Quebec's new language law logged a first legal victory against the legislation on Friday, as a judge temporarily suspended a provision requiring English court documents to be translated into French.
-
Perimeter lifted, but operation continues after Montreal East shooting
Streets are reopening in Montreal East, though a major police operation is ongoing following a shooting overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Montreal stabbing caught on video may have been work-related conflict: police
A 24-year-old man who appears to be an Orthodox Jew was stabbed Thursday in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scam
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.
-
'I've never ever experienced this': Foundation repair companies playing catch up, work booked into next summer
If Manitobans are looking to get the foundation of their homes repaired, they might be waiting quite some time before crews can arrive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash
Actor Anne Heche has died after suffering a brain injury following a car crash last week, according to her family. She was 53.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
-
Saskatoon charity program jeopardized after food donations posted for sale on Facebook
Saskatoon’s Never Hungry charity had one of their business partnerships put at risk after someone receiving food donations attempted to sell them online.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. expanding COVID-19 fourth vaccine dose eligibility to residents 18+
Saskatchewan is expanding COVID-19 vaccine fourth dose eligibility to residents 18 years and older.
-
Sask. feeling effects of countrywide veterinarian shortage
Saskatchewan is facing a veterinarian and veterinary technician shortage along with the rest of the country.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect arrested for crossing border illegally, kidnapping: U.S. authorities
The suspect at the centre of Saskatchewan's recent Amber Alert was arrested in South Dakota for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Atlantic
-
Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Halifax's Meagher Park, used as encampment by homeless, cleared out and fenced off
Halifax police say a city park that has been used as an encampment for homeless people has been cleared out and fenced off.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist killed on Highway 401, alleged driver facing charges
Police in London, Ont., are releasing the identity of a cyclist who was killed on Highway 401 after being struck by a vehicle and say the alleged driver who was arrested is now facing charges.
-
'I own this': London police chief apologizes for officers dead naming transgender activist and commits to update training
London police Chief Steve Williams says he understands the distress that can be caused to a transgender person when their ‘dead name’ (birth name) or incorrect gender is used during an interaction with his officers, and commits to make the necessary changes to internal databases and training.
-
Helicopter makes emergency landing north of Grand Bend
A helicopter made an emergency landing in front of a home on Bluewater Highway, just north of Grand Bend, Ont., around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario porch pirate steals grocery delivery from family in quarantine
In the age of doorstep deliveries, porch pirates who steal items from front doors have become common, but one North Bay mom says she was scared by a recent encounter with one.
-
Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa
A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.
-
Person airlifted to hospital after fiery Hwy. 69/400 crash, one lane reopened
CTV News has learned one lane has reopened and one person has been airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer where Highway 69 turns into the 400.
Kitchener
-
Active COVID-19 cases spike in Waterloo region
The number of active cases in the Region of Waterloo increased nearly 25 per cent since the region's last update, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health weekly dashboard update.
-
One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.
-
Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million
The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.