White Spot Pirate Pak Day!

Wednesday, August 15

whitespot.ca/piratepakday

Ahoy mateys! White Spot is bringing back its special edition 'Adult Pirate Pak' on August 15, giving the young-at-heart a chance to feel like a kid again - all while helping a worthy cause.

All White Spot restaurants across B.C. will celebrate their ninth annual Pirate Pak Day by donating $2 from each kids and adult Pirate Pak sold on Wednesday, August 15 to Zajac Ranch for Children.

Zajac Ranch is an established B.C. charity that gives children an young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable summer camp experience.