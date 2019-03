The developer of one of the White Rock towers that was frozen by that city’s council is presenting a new design in the hopes of getting the project back on track.

The newly designed Lady Alexandra building on 1310 Johnston Road has a smaller podium, fewer architectural flourishes and will give citizens a better view of the water, according to Brent Toderian, Vancouver’s former chief planner who is now working with the developer.

“It performs better. It doesn’t block the public view as much, it casts fewer shadows. There have been a number of improvements that, ironically, if this all goes to court can’t be implemented,” Toderian told CTV News.

The Lady Alexandra building and the Solterra at 1350 Johnston Road received development approvals in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The 12-storey buildings needed their building permits, which is among the last steps in a lengthy process.

But when the new city council was elected last fall, the previous decisions were reversed, with councilors voting to restrict the height to six storeys. That’s unfair to the companies following the legal process, said Toderian, who called the situation unprecedented.

“I’ve never seen this before in 27 years of being a city planner," he said.

"A city stopping a building permit process, which is supposed to be in the last technical review because you want to rethink all the previous decisions that had been granted on this site. It’s unprecedented. It’s devastating of course to this property owner but has significant implications for the good faith of the municipality."

He said he hopes the city takes the developer up on the new design, rather than ending up in court.

“If this process can stop and the design discussion can continue a better outcome can happen. If it goes to the courts, the courts are no place to get a better outcome. It's a binary choice, this or that,” he said.

Citizens will have their say in the public hearing, which is slated for March 11.