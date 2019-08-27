White Rock’s iconic pier is set to reopen Tuesday morning, eight months after a severe storm sent boats crashing through the wooden boardwalk.

Just days before Christmas last year, winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour caused massive power outages and created powerful waves.

"The water was virtually coming over Marine Drive, that’s how high the tide was," said Darryl Walker, the mayor of White Rock.

The pier was severed in two during that storm and one man was caught on the side being washed out to sea, forcing a helicopter to come in and rescue him.

"It was one of the worst storms I’ve experienced in my 50 years in the community," Walker said.

The area has been closed for repairs ever since. The mayor said it’s been heartbreaking for the community.

"It’s an integral part of who we are," explained Walker.

The first phase of repairs cost $4 million. It was primarily to mend the two portions of the walkway back together and fix some safety concerns.

"It’s a combination of the old and the new," Walker told CTV News.

The mayor says work is far from over, however.

"The second phase is approximately $11 million. It will be an entire rebuild of the rest of the pier, but what we have to do is fundraise and get money from other sources," said Walker.

The second phase of work will focus on seismic upgrades and redoing the breakwater. That construction will force the city to close the boardwalk down again. A timeline for that work won’t be released until funding is secured. Walker hopes the city will get financial assistance from the provincial and federal governments.

"I think it’s a landmark. I think it’s definitely worth putting that kind of money into it. If that’s required they should definitely do that," said Jane Lowe, who walks along the promenade every week.

The community has rallied to re-open the pier, holding various fundraisers to cover expenses not covered by insurance.

"It’s a very emotional time for people, I’m glad it’s coming along and it will be open," said CJ Sidhu, a South Surrey resident.

Local stores and restaurants are also relieved the area is reopening, just in time for the labour day long weekend.

"It’s a costly project, it’s not a cheap one and the insurance to deal with. So considering all these things I think it was done in a nice, timely matter," said Gus Rachid, owner of Five Restaurant.

Rachid’s restaurant is directly across from the boardwalk. He says the closure of the area, along with construction nearby has been bad for business.

The pier will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. An official ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 21.