Winter driving is notoriously challenging, especially along the twisting and turning Sea to Sky Highway where winter weather can strike quickly and furiously.

On Saturday, the region between North Vancouver and Whistler received a dumping of anywhere between six and 25 centimetres of snow.

Disgruntled drivers who frequent the infamously dangerous corridor have said before that careless driving on part of others contributes to the risk.

"For folks that aren't used to winter driving even the smallest amount of snow or ice is going to cause some concern for them," Sgt. Paul Hayes with the Whistler RCMP said.

Rafael Hambalek, a tow truck driver with Payless Auto Towing, put it even more bluntly.

"Get them off the road, before they kill someone," he said, referring to drivers pulling reckless stunts in winter conditions.

Getting drivers of the road is exactly what the Resort Municipality of Whistler is trying to do.

The town has introduced an incentive program to cut down on commuter traffic by hiking municipal parking rates in exchange for free public transit at peak times.

Whistler's mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden said the initiative is supposed to cut down on commuter traffic by encouraging locals to walk or take public transit and encouraging tourists not to drive and take shuttles instead. It’s part of an effort to have less cars on the road to cut back on congestion.

Whilhelm-Morden said she's received complaints before about people who aren't used to driving in the inclement conditions seen on the Sea to Sky Highway, and improving that could be an added bonus in addition to cutting back on congestion.

The initiative has been going on for about a year and a half, and although Wilhelm-Morden said it's too early to provide numbers, she thinks the feedback has been largely positive.

"It really does seem like a no-brainer," said Nancy Wilhelm-Morden. "Take that money from parking and put it to transit."

The initiative is the first-of-its-kind in the province, modelled after competing resort towns in Colorado.

"It's worked here. So I'm happy to share our experience," Wilhelm-Morden said.

As mayors in the Sea to Sky region get creative when it comes to finding funding, the Mayor’s Council is also working to secure funding for Phase Two of Metro Vancouver’s 10 Year Transit Plan—which includes funding for a new Pattullo Bridge, the Broadway Subway and the light rail transit in Surrey, and a tunnelled extension of the Millennium Line Skytrain.

But the council is still short roughly 15 per cent of the funding it needs for the plan’s next steps. The Mayor's Council is working to secure between $60 and $70 million in funding by March. The federal government has already committed $2.2 billion for local transportation projects, with the province promising to fund 40 per cent. The municipalities must fund the remaining portion.

