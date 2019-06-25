

Mounties in Whistler are asking anyone with information to come forward as they investigate allegations of payment for sexual services.

Their investigation into "pimping related offences" began in April, the RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers searched a property in the Creekside subdivision of Whistler, and took a man in his 40s into custody.

As a result, Sam London Hamer has been charged with one count of procurement of sexual services, and another of benefiting from sexual services.

The 44-year-old appeared in a North Vancouver courtroom last week.

"Charges of this nature arise when individuals recruit others into providing sexual services for consideration (money), and when they benefit (financially or materially) from those providing the services," the RCMP said.

Mounties provided few details about the case, but asked for anyone with more information to speak to police.

They said they appreciate the safety of those involved in sex work, and that Mounties are working closely with the victims to ensure they are supported.

Police say their investigation reveals there are additional victims, and they also ask them to come forward.

Tips can be left with the Whistler RCMP's General Investigation Section at 604-932-3044.