Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and Kootenay region see heavy snow

Snowfall and wind warnings remain in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, Whistler, Howe Sound and the Boundary and Kootenay regions as parts of British Columbia deal with heavy snow, freezing rain and high winds this weekend.

Environment Canada says around 16 centimetres of snow have fallen along the Sea to Sky highway since Friday night, with 10 centimetres around Whistler.

The weather office says the heaviest snowfall is expected to ease later Saturday afternoon, but flurries are forecast to continue overnight.

Meanwhile, the agency says a low pressure system is bringing a mix of rain and snow to the east coast of Vancouver Island near sea level, while areas at higher elevations could see a few more centimetres of snow accumulate during the afternoon.

To the east, in the Boundary and Kootenay regions, Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres of snow could fall before tapering off to flurries in the evening.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry had issued a statement warning motorists to be prepared for poor driving conditions as a result of snow, freezing rain and high winds throughout the Fraser Valley and Sea-to-Sky regions Friday night.

The province says highway maintenance crews were “out in full force” preparing roads and getting ready to manage snow.

It adds that high avalanche risk in the Jackass Mountain area prompted the closure of Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon Friday evening, with an option for local traffic to travel from Hope to Boothroyd during the closure.

The ministry says additional routes may be closed with little or no notice, depending on the weather and road conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2022.