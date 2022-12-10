Whistler, parts of Vancouver Island and Kootenay region see heavy snow

Whistler and Blackcomb mountains are seen in the winter. (Shutterstock.com) Whistler and Blackcomb mountains are seen in the winter. (Shutterstock.com)

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48.

