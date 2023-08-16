Whistler Blackcomb announces official opening day for 2023/2024 ski season

The countdown to B.C.’s ski and snowboard season has officials begun, as Whistler Blackcomb announces its official opening day is Nov. 23.

The popular ski resort kicked off its 99-day countdown on Facebook Wednesday, reminding people that passes will be going up in price as of Sept. 4.

“We’ve got some new and exciting things in store for this winter, so stay tuned for more. For now, let’s soak up this last stretch of warm Whistler weather,” reads the post.

The 2023-24 opening date is just one day earlier than the year before.

The last day of the summer season is Sept. 24, according to the Whistler Blackcomb’s website.

The resort also notes online that the opening day for its winter season is subject to weather conditions.

Currently, an unlimited pass for the 2023-24 season is $1,325. Perks and benefits that come with the pass include discounts on food, shopping, rentals and lessons at Whistler Blackcomb, plus access to half-price tickets at other mountains owned by Vail Resorts.

The U.S. company bought Whistler Blackcomb in 2016.

Those seeking unlimited, unrestricted access to a plethora of Vail Resort’s offerings can get the Epic Pass for $1,257.

Whistler Blackcomb is the first mountain to announce its official opening day for the winter season.

Passes are available for purchase for skiers and snowboarders interested in hitting the slopes at Grouse, Cypress and Seymour mountains—although early bird season passes have already sold out at the latter resort.