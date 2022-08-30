Whispering 911 call leads police to 'upsetting' break-in at B.C. senior's home

Police found a strange man inside a senior's home in New Westminster, B.C., this week after responding to a hushed 911 call that was cut short.

Authorities said the whispering call came from a home in the city's Sapperton neighbourhood, and that officers arrived to see an elderly woman standing in a bedroom window looking distressed.

There was also a stranger in the room – but officers were able to take him into custody without incident, the New Westminster Police Department said.

"This is an upsetting incident and we understand how deeply concerning this was for the victim as well as the community as a whole," Sgt. Justine Thom said in a news release.

"We encourage residents to be cognizant of their home security as well as encourage people to call police if they witness any suspicious behaviour."

The woman was not physically injured, and authorities said she has been put in touch with the NWPD's Victims Assistance Unit.

Surrey resident Walter Beal, 35, has since been charged with break and enter, assault, and breach of a release order. He remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the case to contact the New Westminster Police Department.