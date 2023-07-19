'Whimsy in a world lacking magic': Craigslist ad sends Vancouverites on quest to retrieve obelisk from basement
A quick scroll through labour gigs on Craiglist will garner endless calls for painters, movers and other mundane handy-work. But a recent post on the site presents a call to embark on a Dungeons and Dragons-style quest, one that entails retrieving a relic that could restore peace to a troubled land.
“I need someone to retrieve a hidden obelisk,” the listing reads.
The foot-long, marble column is entombed in the sump pit of a basement in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood—and its maker wants to see the “powerful relic” returned to his home country.
While spending the summer in Vancouver on a working holiday visa in 2018, Robbie Kelleher took a chunk of marble home from his landscaping job because it reminded him of an Irish standing stone, he recounts to CTV News over the phone from Ireland.
He and his roommates chiselled runes into the stone in an ancient script called Ogham. Each line in the language represents a tree, and they created a forest that signified the bonds of the group.
The relic sat on the mantelpiece in the Dunbar home for awhile, but when it was time for the group to return to Ireland, it had to stay because it was too heavy to transport.
So the group entombed the obelisk behind a “secret door” they had found in the basement, which leads to a sump pit.
“We thought it was a great place to leave this creepy little obelisk in this creepy little weird hole under the house,” Kelleher said.
They held a ceremony for the stone, saying some Irish words and burning paper.
“It was very special,” he said. “It was kind of a symbol of the summer, the fraternity, the bonds that we built.”
The obelisk has remained in the Dunbar basement ever since. Now Kelleher wants to see the relic returned to Ireland, both as a souvenir of his time in Vancouver and in hopes it can restore balance to the country.
He said he wants “to bury it here and bring a bit of that magic back to Ireland in a difficult time.”
Kelleher blames the difficult time on political problems and greed, and a cost of living crisis similar to Canada’s.
“I think people are kind of losing their way a bit. There's powerful magic in this land and it would be best to try and steer things back in the right direction,” he said.
ANSWERING THE CALL
Kelleher said he received around 60 responses to his bizarre side-quest. But to play-up the absurdity of the gig, he offered the “prisoner’s dilemma” to the first two responders.
They ceither split, and retrieve the obelisk together, or steal. If both chose to steal, the task would go to someone else. If only one chose steal, the mission would be theirs.
Both said split.
One of the lucky adventurers is Vancouverite Sadie Nielsen.
Something most people don’t understand is that “the point of Craiglist, really, is quests,” she told CTV News.
She said lurking on Craigslist to find strange requests is a hobby of hers, and the tone of the writing in Kelleher’s ad caught her eye.
“I didn't know before this week, but I've I think I’ve always secretly wanted to find an obelisk in Dunbar,” Nielsen said.
She and her mission companion visited the fated house, but no one was home. They left a note and will be returning next week.
Sadie Nielsen and Darren, the two Vancouverites who answered the call to retrieve the obelisk. Nielsen is optimistic that the quest will be a success.
“I am very emotionally invested and I’ve got all of my friends obsessed with this. So I'll be very sad if we don't reach a conclusion.”
She and Kelleher are both very invested in the bit, maintaining the silliness of the situation in all communications. “Robbie and me are very much on the same page,” she said.
“Just a bit of whimsy in a world lacking magic,” Kelleher said.
