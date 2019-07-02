

CTV News Vancouver





Over the next two months, movie lovers can pull up a lawn chair at several Metro Vancouver parks and catch a free, outdoor screening of a well-loved film.

Most events don't have a specific start time, but movies will begin after sunset.



Vancouver

Every Tuesday in July and August, movies will play on the big screen set up in Stanley Park's Second Beach.

There is enough free green space on the lawn for up to 5,000 people and reservations aren't required. However, for those keen to upgrade their experience, canopy reserved seating in Adirondack chairs is available for $20. Or, movie viewers can pick a "dinner and a movie" package to get a three-course meal along with a reserved seat for $35.

July 2 – Wayne's World

July 9 – Beetlejuice

July 16 – Shrek

July 23 – Sleepless in Seattle

July 30 – Moulin Rouge!

Aug. 6 – Finding Nemo

Aug. 13 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Aug. 20 – Jurassic Park

On Wednesdays, movies will also be screened outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. While movies begin at sunset, activities and food trucks will be on site earlier.

July 3 – Clueless

July 10 – Pitch Perfect

July 17 – Zoolander

July 24 – Paddington

July 29 (Monday) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Aug. 7 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Aug. 14 – Inside Out

Aug. 21 – Crazy Rich Asians

Movies will also play weekly at Canada Place on Thursdays, starting a little later in July.

July 11 – Captain Marvel

July 18 – Crazy Rich Asians

July 25 – Elf

Aug. 1 – Shazam!

Aug. 8 – Beauty and the Beast

Aug. 15 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug . 22 – Spider Main: Into the Spider-Verse

Aug. 29 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade



Richmond

Lansdowne Centre’s free, annual drive-in movies are returning again this summer on Wednesdays, but this time, movies were decided by votes.

Spots are first come, first served for around 200 vehicles, while spots are available for pedestrians in the front row.

After votes were cast last month, here are the movies being screened:

July 3 – Crazy Rich Asians

July 10 – Ocean's 8

July 17 – Spider Man into the Spider-Verse

July 24 – The Notebook

July 31 – The Dark Knight

Aug. 7 – Aquaman

Aug. 14 – Shazam!

Aug. 21 – Detective Pikachu

Aug. 28 – Inception



New Westminster

In partnership with the city, movies will be shown on Fridays in July in parks across New Westminster. The shows will begin around 9:30 p.m., but moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early.

July 5 – Emperor's New Groove (Port Royal Park)

July 12 – The Lego Movie (Sapperton Park)

July 19 – The Avengers (Moody Park)

July 26 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Westminster Pier Park)



North Vancouver

Run by the City of North Vancouver, annual Family Movie Nights in the Plaza are back for free, family fun. The library's Teen Advisory Council will run a concession stand with popcorn, chips and drinks.

July 5 – A Wrinkle in Time

July 19 – The Lego Movie 2

Aug. 9 – Paddington 2

A full list of movies being shown in other municipalities including Langley, Port Moody, Pitt Meadows, Mission and Chilliwack can be seen on Outdoor Movies BC's Facebook page.