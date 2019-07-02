Where to catch a free, outdoor movie in Metro Vancouver
Movies will be screened at Canada Place on Thursdays throughout the summer.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 1:40PM PDT
Over the next two months, movie lovers can pull up a lawn chair at several Metro Vancouver parks and catch a free, outdoor screening of a well-loved film.
Most events don't have a specific start time, but movies will begin after sunset.
Vancouver
Every Tuesday in July and August, movies will play on the big screen set up in Stanley Park's Second Beach.
There is enough free green space on the lawn for up to 5,000 people and reservations aren't required. However, for those keen to upgrade their experience, canopy reserved seating in Adirondack chairs is available for $20. Or, movie viewers can pick a "dinner and a movie" package to get a three-course meal along with a reserved seat for $35.
July 2 – Wayne's World
July 9 – Beetlejuice
July 16 – Shrek
July 23 – Sleepless in Seattle
July 30 – Moulin Rouge!
Aug. 6 – Finding Nemo
Aug. 13 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Aug. 20 – Jurassic Park
On Wednesdays, movies will also be screened outside the Vancouver Art Gallery. While movies begin at sunset, activities and food trucks will be on site earlier.
July 3 – Clueless
July 10 – Pitch Perfect
July 17 – Zoolander
July 24 – Paddington
July 29 (Monday) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Aug. 7 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Aug. 14 – Inside Out
Aug. 21 – Crazy Rich Asians
Movies will also play weekly at Canada Place on Thursdays, starting a little later in July.
July 11 – Captain Marvel
July 18 – Crazy Rich Asians
July 25 – Elf
Aug. 1 – Shazam!
Aug. 8 – Beauty and the Beast
Aug. 15 – How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug . 22 – Spider Main: Into the Spider-Verse
Aug. 29 – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Richmond
Lansdowne Centre’s free, annual drive-in movies are returning again this summer on Wednesdays, but this time, movies were decided by votes.
Spots are first come, first served for around 200 vehicles, while spots are available for pedestrians in the front row.
After votes were cast last month, here are the movies being screened:
July 3 – Crazy Rich Asians
July 10 – Ocean's 8
July 17 – Spider Man into the Spider-Verse
July 24 – The Notebook
July 31 – The Dark Knight
Aug. 7 – Aquaman
Aug. 14 – Shazam!
Aug. 21 – Detective Pikachu
Aug. 28 – Inception
New Westminster
In partnership with the city, movies will be shown on Fridays in July in parks across New Westminster. The shows will begin around 9:30 p.m., but moviegoers are encouraged to arrive early.
July 5 – Emperor's New Groove (Port Royal Park)
July 12 – The Lego Movie (Sapperton Park)
July 19 – The Avengers (Moody Park)
July 26 – Bohemian Rhapsody (Westminster Pier Park)
North Vancouver
Run by the City of North Vancouver, annual Family Movie Nights in the Plaza are back for free, family fun. The library's Teen Advisory Council will run a concession stand with popcorn, chips and drinks.
July 5 – A Wrinkle in Time
July 19 – The Lego Movie 2
Aug. 9 – Paddington 2
A full list of movies being shown in other municipalities including Langley, Port Moody, Pitt Meadows, Mission and Chilliwack can be seen on Outdoor Movies BC's Facebook page.