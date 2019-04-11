

CTV News Vancouver





Kevin Hodgson left his home on the last day of February, and hasn't been seen since.

In a statement issued more than a month after his disappearance, Vancouver police asked for the public's help to locate the missing 46-year-old.

Hodgson left his home near Main Street and East 28th Avenue on Feb. 28, and was reported missing by a friend about four weeks later.

"Despite a number of investigative steps, Vancouver police have been unable to locate Kevin Hodgson," officers said Thursday.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding his case, but said they believe he had plans to go kayaking around the time he went missing.

They did not say where he was planning to go, or if he was meeting anyone.

He is not known to drive and usually cycles or takes public transit, officers said.

Hodgson is known to be active and to spend time outdoors. He's described as white, 6'5" and about 200 pounds.

He has an athletic build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a puffy blue winter jacket, light blue jeans, hiking boots, a maroon toque and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or sees him is asked to call 911.