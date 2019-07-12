

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Abbotsford are asking for the public's help as they search for a man charged in connection with a bank robbery.

According to police, a man entered an HSBC branch on South Fraser Way around noon on July 2 with a note demanding money from the teller.

Investigators said the suspect did not produce a weapon, but was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a taxi that was waiting for him.

The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crimes detectives identified 28-year-old Lucas Daryl Bradwell as the suspect in the robbery.

Bradwell has been charged with robbery.

According to police, he has recently spent time on Vancouver Island.

Bradwell is described as a six-foot-tall man who weighs 185 pounds and has short, brown hair. Police said he also has blue eyes and his last name tattooed on his right forearm.

None of the charges against him have been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Bradwell's whereabouts is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225. Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.