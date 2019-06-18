

Mounties are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man last seen on the weekend.

Lorne Hamer-Jackson left his home in Kamloops Saturday evening, and his whereabouts have been unknown since.

It's uncharacteristic for the 57-year-old man to be out of contact with his family.

He was driving a black, four-door 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt SS. The car has tinted windows and a sunroof, and the licence plate number PBJ 430.

Hamer-Jackson is believed to be in the Kamloops area, but may have travelled to Shuswap or as far as Vancouver, the RCMP said.

He's described as white, 5'7" and 225 pounds. He has grey/sandy brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees him or his vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP as soon as possible. Tips can be left at 250-828-3000.