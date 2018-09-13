

A relative of a family of four that went missing from Surrey, B.C. earlier this week says loved ones are desperate to find them.

Sheldon and Nona Anderson, aged 43 and 45, and their daughters Mariah, 10, and Chanel, 13, were last seen on Sunday, and last spoken with the following day.

"My sister, who lives in Langley, had daily contact with them and sometimes twice daily contact with them to ensure they were OK," Marv Steier told CTV News.

The family had spent the last couple of weeks before the disappearance living in Steier's Surrey condo.

According to the RCMP, the Andersons' minivan was captured on surveillance camera at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but the parents and their two children haven't been seen or heard from since.

Extended family contacted police after failing to locate or get in touch with the family.

"Our biggest concern is that they're living out of the van and that's not good for them either mentally or physically," Steier said.

Police say they do not consider the disappearance suspicious and are not concerned for the well-being of the children, but wouldn't specify exactly why it's important that they locate the family.

"The RCMP is just worried and wants to know the whereabouts of the Anderson family," Sgt. Chad Greig said Thursday, adding that "investigators do believe that the Anderson family could be heading to Alberta as there's ties to that province."

Steier said the family has lived in several locations across Canada in the past year and all their relatives want is for them to be found.

"They have family that loves them," Steier said.

Sheldon is described as Caucasian and approximately 5-10. He weighs 190 pounds and has dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. Nona is also white and about 5-9 with a medium build and long blonde hair.

Chanel is white and about five feet tall, with a thin build and long blonde hair. Their other daughter, Mariah, is about four feet tall, also with a thin build and long blonde hair.

Their vehicle is a 2002 tan Toyota Sienna with Alberta licence plate BGZ 2221.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Michele Brunoro