Canada's federal election is just around the corner and polling stations from coast to coast will open on Monday, Oct. 21.

For those who didn't cast a ballot in advance polls, here's what you need to know about voting on election day.

Who can vote?

Elections Canada says in order to vote in the federal election, you must be a Canadian citizen, be at least 18 years old on election day and be able to prove your identity and address.

When are polls open?

Polls will be open for 12 hours on Monday, Oct. 21. In B.C., polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What do you need to vote?

Voters must be able to prove their identity and address in order to vote and there are three options available to do this.

First, an eligible voter can show their driver's licence or any other card that's issued by a Canadian government and has a photo, name and current address on it.

Alternatively, two pieces of ID can be provided. Both must have the voter's name and at least one must have their current address. Examples include voter information cards, bank statements, utility bills, student ID cards, birth certificates or passports. Election's Canada has a full list of accepted IDs online.

For those who don't have ID, there's still an option. Elections Canada says people can still vote if they declare their identity and address in writing and have someone who knows them and who was also assigned to their polling station vouch for them. The voucher must be able to prove their own identity and address, however.

People who live in long-term facilities or who are homeless are still eligible to vote with a letter of confirmation of residence.

Do you have to go to your assigned polling station on election day?

Yes. Unlike in the B.C. provincial election, voters can't go to any polling station in the province on election day. Instead they must go to their assigned polling station.

How do you find out your polling station?

All registered voters should have been mailed a voter information card. But eligible voters can also check their polling station online, through Elections Canada.

What do you do if you work on election day?

By law, everyone who is eligible to vote must be given three consecutive hours to cast their vote on election day. If work hours don't allow for three consecutive hours, employer must give time off.

"For example, if you live in a riding where voting hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and you usually work from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., your hours of work will not allow three consecutive hours for voting," Elections Canada's website says.

"To give you three consecutive hours to vote, your employer could allow you to arrive late (at 12:30 p.m.), let you leave early (at 6:30 p.m.), or give you three hours off at some point during the work day."

Employers have the right to decide when that time off is given, however.

