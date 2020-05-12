VANCOUVER -- As B.C. gradually reduces its restrictions put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve, it's only a matter of time before those working from home, or temporarily out of work, will be back in the office.

But it's likely that things will be a bit different upon their return.

CTV Morning Live asked a human resources expert about their rights, and what changes workers should expect.

Debby Carreau says the biggest change from how things were before is that physical distancing will still be in place.

Describing the world now as "low touch," she said many offices will either move desks apart, or adopt a seating pattern that allows distance between workers.

There may be rules surrounding use of elevators, and those who work with the public may notice decals on the ground showing where anyone waiting for service should stand.

They may also be asked or expected to wear masks or other personal protective equipment.

She said some workplaces may go so far as to implement a temperature screening process, like the one already in place for workers, and optional for customers, at the grocery store chain T&T Supermarket.

In addition to, or instead of, temperature checks, employers may screen returning workers regarding whether they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Handshakes are out, and even the elbow bump is too close now, Carreau said.

And there are new health and safety standards that employers should be following.

She said the final details will be coming out soon in B.C., but looking at Alberta for guidance, those standards will likely be specific to the industry.

"If you're in a hair salon, for example, now, you can't wait inside the hair salon. Both your stylist and the customers are going to be wearing masks, you're not going to be offered a coffee anymore," she said.

"It really depends by industry, and so you have to follow the guidance on what the specific rules are that apply to you."

She said much of Alberta will be reopening this week, and will provide an example for B.C.

"Employers really have this obligation to keep their employees safe," Carreau said.

When asked about workers who are able to do their jobs from home, and feel safer there than going to work, Carreau said, "The short answer is if your employer is following proper safety protocols, they can absolutely expect you to come back to work.

"Unless you've got an underlying condition or some unique medical situation, or family accommodation needs, they can call you back."

A number of employers are saying that those who would prefer not to come in must do so anyway, and putting employees on unpaid leave if they're not willing to return, she said.

"Unfortunately, you're not getting a paycheque, but many employers are saying, 'Well, I kind of understand it. I can't afford to pay you if you're not working, however, I'm willing to grant you an unpaid leave, and let's talk about when you're ready to return to work.'"

But she said anyone who doesn't feel safe should talk to their manager and HR department, and talk through what they're doing.

If there are still safety concerns, WorkSafeBC can talk through it with concerned employees, or investigate, if needed.