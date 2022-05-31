What will summer be like in Vancouver? Return to 'near-normal' predicted
While it may not feel like it in Vancouver, summer will officially begin in a matter of weeks and a newly released seasonal forecast is painting a picture of what's in store.
After last year's devastating heat and wildfires, the outlook for 2022 shows a much more typical weather pattern, according to Brett Anderson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.
"That's probably a good thing," he says. "We always like to be near normal, really. We don't want to have those extremes and we're certainly seeing more extremes – especially with climate change."
In terms of temperatures on the Lower Mainland, that means daytime highs of around 20 or 21 C and overnight lows of between 12 and 13 C in mid-summer.
"I think we're going to be looking at temperatures probably within a half-degree of normal," Anderson says.
Rainfall also is predicted to be "near normal" for the South Coast. On average, Vancouver gets about a dozen rainy days in June, six in July and eight in August.
The reason for the relatively balmy and wet weather is two-fold, according to Anderson. First, a cooling La Niña pattern has persisted longer than it was intitially expected to.
"We thought it would start to weaken significantly through the spring into the summer. Right now it looks like it's going to maintain its strength into the summer,” he explains.
"That'll have an influence in keeping temperatures close to normal across much of B.C instead of the dry hot conditions that we saw dominate … last year."
Below-normal water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean will also, according to Anderson, have a cooling impact.
All of this gives him a reason to be relatively optimistic about the wildfire season, which he notes is a particular concern in the Interior.
"Everything tells me that this year should be better, certainly, in terms of the fire situation," Anderson continues.
"The fire risk across the Interior is still going to be higher than normal. But I don't see it as extreme as last year."
Air quality is also expected to be better overall due to more breezes blowing off of the ocean, he says.
Still, he says investing in an air conditioner will probably pay off, even if it doesn’t get much use this season.
"With climate change, in general, we are warming."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Possession of small amounts of illicit drugs will be decriminalized in B.C.
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters are on the rise on Vancouver Island, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
-
Saving Greater Victoria school music program 'a harder fight than it needed to be,' parents say
Families in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are celebrating after fundraising efforts saved the district's elementary school strings music program from being cut next year.
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.
Calgary
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Edmonton
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Travis Toews has handed in his resignation as treasury board president and finance minister in order to be the first to put his name forward in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Toronto
-
Carjacking in Vaughan caught on doorbell camera
Video captured by a doorbell camera shows the frightening moments when a victim was confronted by two suspects in the GTA’s latest armed carjacking.
-
Housing and rental policies could sway key Ontario ridings, data suggests
Ontario’s political parties may be able to sway some voters in ridings that were close calls in 2018 based on their housing affordability and rent control policies.
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Montreal
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Against doctors' wishes, Quebec passes Bill 11, asking them to add patient time slots
Family doctors may have rejected it outright, calling for its withdrawal, but they will now have to deal with a new bill passed Tuesday that heralds a new tug-of-war between Quebec and its doctors.
-
Politicians call for end to Quebec anti-corruption unit, calling it 'theatre' after internal leaks
A decade after its creation, Quebec's opposition leaders say it's time to dismantle the province's specialized anti-corruption police unit, slamming it as 'theatre' and 'mind-boggling' after a court ruling pinned its media leaks on its own director.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Saskatoon
-
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
-
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Regina
-
Rider fans see changes as CFL preseason kicks off
It’s finally Rider season again, and preseason is set to begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a conference finals rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m., but the Coors Light parties won’t start until regular season.
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
-
'We have no help': Sask. mom laments lack of services for son with autism
The mother of a Prince Albert teenager with autism says delays in services and treatments have caused his mental health to decline.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
London
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Unprovoked attack in downtown London, Ont.
London police are investigating a random attack in the downtown.
-
London North Centre candidates make last minute push in tightly contested riding
As voters made their way into the returning office to cast a ballot Tuesday, they knew their vote could make the difference in London North Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins police say city is not immune to upward trend in gun crime
Timmins Police officials say the use of firearms to commit crimes has become more common in recent years.
-
Well-known furniture store in downtown Sudbury rebrands
Formally known as Teak Furniture, the furniture store has been a fixture in downtown Sudbury for five decades. But the owners recently decided it was time to expand and rebrand.
-
Large film studio opening in North Bay as city's film footprint grows
Hollywood of the North, as many have dubbed North Bay, is getting a new film studio.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.