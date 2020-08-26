VANCOUVER -- With most B.C. students returning to class in less than two weeks, the province's education minister will give an update Wednesday on what some classrooms will look like under new COVID-19 protocols.

Rob Fleming will speak alongside three school superintendents from different districts, outlining how they plan to implement the new health and safety guidelines.

The briefing is expected to give specific examples to show how schools will look like in small, medium and large districts in different parts of the province.

Fleming first released the new health and safety guidelines in late July, revealing that students will attend class in "learning groups," meant to limit their contact with other students and staff.

After those new regulations were revealed, Fleming later announced a two-day delay in the return to school, giving students and staff dedicated time to learn those new safety guidelines.

Then, less than a week later, the education ministry announced that masks would be required for all middle and high school students while in common areas or when students are outside their learning groups.

Other safety measures that will be in place when students return to class on Sept. 10 include increased cleaning of high-contact surfaces, increased hand hygiene and some transparent barriers.

