What to do if a bat is in your house: Health officials give tips after dozens of potential rabies exposures in B.C.
Dozens of people needed treatment for possible exposure to rabies from bats last year in one region of British Columbia alone, health officials say.
A B.C. health authority issued a public service announcement Tuesday warning of the consequences of encounters with bats, which carry multiple diseases that can be transmitted to humans.
Among them is rabies.
According to the Interior Health Authority, between four and eight per cent of bats that come into contact with people in B.C. are then found to be carriers of the rabies virus.
Treatment for humans, including 132 in 2021 just in the Interior Health area, includes a two-week period of vaccinations which should begin as soon as possible after exposure.
Without treatment, rabies can be fatal.
In 2019, a Vancouver Island man was the first person to die of rabies infection in B.C. in 16 years. The 23-year-old's only contact with the bat was that he'd swatted it and got a scratch.
By the time he was taken to hospital, he already had symptoms, and it was too late to save his life.
Experts say rabies in bats is extremely rare, but still, those who come in contact with them should avoid touching them with their bare hands.
This is to prevent bites and scratches, Interior Health said Tuesday, and is especially important with children who may try to play with a bat they find on the ground.
HOW TO AVOID CONTACT WITH BATS
Interior Health included in its PSA precautions to take to prevent contact with bats. Among the health officials' tips are to talk to children about not touching wild animals, and to make sure window screens have no holes and attic vents are properly screened.
In the event that a live bat makes it inside a home, the residents should open a window and close interior doors until the bat flies out. If there are multiple bats, or the bats won't leave, residents should seek professional help.
Pets should be vaccinated against rabies, and locations like caves, where bats are likely to be found, should be avoided.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says dogs are responsible for most cases worldwide, but in B.C., bats are the only known source.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU'VE BEEN BITTEN OR SCRATCHED
If contact has already been made, and a person suspects they've been bitten or scratched, they should thoroughly wash the area and then contact their doctor or local public health area, or go to an emergency room.
If it's possible, the bat should be contained to keep it from exposing other people and so it can be tested for rabies.
SYMPTOMS OF RABIES
According to the BCCDC, rabies symptoms often don't appear in humans for three to eight weeks after they've been exposed, but it might take years before a person knows they've been infected.
Vaccinations need to be administered before these symptoms appear, or "death is almost certain," the centre says in a post on its website.
Symptoms include fever, headache and "strange behaviour," the CDC said.
"Rabies is also known as hydrophobia, because one of the symptoms is paralysis of the throat muscles leading to a fear of water."
When the symptoms first appear, an infected person may have difficulty swallowing, or experience excessive drooling, muscle spasms and weakness.
In animals, behaviour includes showing aggression or appearing sick and lethargic.
In bats specifically, symptoms include weakness, loss of ability to fly and appearances in the daytime.
"If a bat is hanging off the ground, it should be considered suspicious."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin is to blame for 'devastation' in Ukraine, Trudeau says upon return
Back in Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that what he saw touring war-torn areas of Ukraine this weekend was evidence of communities defending themselves, but also 'devastation' that he says is 'all on' Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
Russia pummels vital port of Odessa, targeting supply lines
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv's defence.
Ottawa weighing ballistic missile defence as part of North American defence upgrades
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the federal government is weighing whether Canada should join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Mario Batali was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery on Tuesday, following a swift trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate.
Backlogs improved, but long waits remain for elective surgeries
The ups and downs of pandemic waves continue to affect wait times for elective surgeries in Canada, adding to concerns about mounting backlogs as provinces ease restrictions, new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows.
Bloc Quebecois wants to end daily prayer in House, but Trudeau says not a priority
The Bloc Quebecois says it's time to end the daily reading of a prayer in the House of Commons and replace it with a moment of reflection.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:30 P.M. | B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 vaccine update
British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on COVID-19 vaccinations in the province.
-
NEW
NEW | New biking, hiking trails open in Langford
A collection of new hiking and biking trails are now open in Langford, B.C., the city announced Tuesday.
-
Ucluelet's only family medical clinic prepares to shut down
An eleventh-hour push is on to save the only family medical practice in Ucluelet, B.C.
Calgary
-
Alberta's highest court deems Impact Assessment Act to be unconstitutional
The Alberta Court of Appeal has determined that the federal government overstepped its mark with the Impact Assessment Act.
-
Calgary expands alcohol in parks program, entire parks soon to be included
A Calgary program that lets adults drink in designated parks is returning this year and includes more spots to sip spirits than ever before.
-
Canadian Association of Energy Contractors raises drilling forecast for the year
The association says it now expects 6,902 wells to be drilled this year, up 6.9 per cent from its original forecast in November last year for 6,457.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton drug bust nets $1.3M in cash, drugs
Four men are facing charges after Edmonton police seized more than a million dollars worth of cash and drugs.
-
World Juniors tickets on sale now
The tournament, rescheduled for Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, was suspended last December after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
-
Juno Awards set to return to Edmonton in 2023
The Junos are set to return to Edmonton next year, marking the second time the city hosts the country's biggest music awards show.
Toronto
-
Toronto's SickKids hospital aware of seven probable cases of severe hepatitis in children
A Toronto children's hospital says it has detected seven cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children over a six month period, as global experts race to figure out what’s causing the unexplained illness.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario party leaders square off at first debate of election campaign
Ontario's four main party leaders have started the first debate of the election campaign by highlighting their proposals for northern Ontario.
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
Montreal
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
Quebec officially backtracking on surgery rule for trans people's birth certificates
A detailed study of Bill 2, a bill first introduced last fall that contains sweeping reforms of many aspects of family law, began on Tuesday with the backtrack announced by Minister of Justice Simon Jolin-Barrette on gender identity and sex, which had caused an outcry.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Winnipeg
-
Stefanson says many employers already paying above minimum wage due to labour shortage
Premier Heather Stefanson said she will consider raising the minimum wage in Manitoba but said her primary concern is addressing labour shortages in the province.
-
Overland flooding causes road to collapse in Riding Mountain National Park
A road is closed in Manitoba’s Riding Mountain National Park on Tuesday after collapsing from flooding.
-
Gas prices expected to surge across Canada by Victoria Day, analysts warn
The pain at the pumps is only going to get worse, as industry analysts say gas prices could surge 10 to 15 cents per litre across Canada by Victoria Day.
Saskatoon
-
'Mud up to the axles': Washouts leave truckers stranded in northern Sask.
A Saskatchewan trucking company had 11 truckers stranded in the north last weekend after washouts on Highway 905.
-
Sask. 'close to a breaking point' with lab tech shortage
The Canadian Society for Medical Laboratory Science says there’s a shortage of lab tech workers in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon garage fire considered suspicious
A suspicious garage fire Tuesday morning is under investigation, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
Regina
-
Two arrested, firearm recovered during investigation into suspicious vehicle: RPS
Two Regina men are facing a total of ten charges after a firearm was found in the stolen vehicle they were driving, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Charleston Hughes signed by Riders
Charleston Hughes is back with the Roughriders after spending 2021 with the Toronto Argonauts.
-
Sask.-born Patrick Marleau announces retirement from NHL after record-setting career
Saskatchewan-born NHL veteran Patrick Marleau has announced his retirement after a record setting 1,779 games in the league.
Atlantic
-
'It didn't cross their minds': Emergency director says RCMP didn't consider alert during mass shooting
The head of Nova Scotia's Emergency Management Office says he found it surprising the RCMP waited so long to issue a provincewide alert about a gunman who killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in April 2020.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, significant drop in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as a significant drop in hospitalizations.
-
Crews battle wildfire in Yarmouth County; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 200 hectares in size.
London
-
Alleged dealer charged in drug death
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
-
Londoners say there is one key election issue: Inflation
Southwestern Ontario has yet to be a hotspot for provincial party leaders to visit — But when they do come, they’ll learn there is one key issue on the minds of Londoners.
-
Copper thieves hit London business for second time
For the second time this year, a local charitable organization has been targeted by copper thieves.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH: First Ontario election debate in North Bay
The leaders of the four major political parties in Ontario are gathering in North Bay for the first election debate. Watch live on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca starting at 1 p.m. ET.
-
Kerry Burke pleads guilty to murdering his brother
Kerry Burke pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday morning in a Sudbury court.
-
Human remains found in Elliot Lake, foul play not suspected
The body of an 80-year-old man was discovered Monday morning in Elliot Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Kitchener council approves demolition of Freeport Sanatorium
A piece of Kitchener history has been approved to be torn down.
-
Truck full of luxury vehicles stolen in Guelph
Police say the trailer was carrying two Audis, a Porsche Carrera, a Lincoln MKX and a Toyota when it was stolen from a property in the city’s north end.