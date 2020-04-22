What's the latest on Vancouver's COVID-19 efforts? Mayor speaking now
Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:08AM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:24PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- The mayor is providing an update Wednesday on the latest efforts to curb COVID in Vancouver.
Kennedy Stewart is addressing the public and answering questions during his weekly appearance, which began at 12:15 p.m..
CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE NOW
This is a developing news story and will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES