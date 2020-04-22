VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vancouver is threatening to bring back parking tickets in more areas of the city if residents continue to flock to certain areas.

The mayor provided an update on four key areas of Vancouver's efforts to curb COVID-19 in the city on Wednesday.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Kennedy Stewart reiterated his priorities:

City-wide compliance with health orders;

Support for vulnerable communities, including the Downtown Eastside;

City government's financial health;

and Vancouver's post-COVID economic recovery.

Overall, he said he's pleased with how the city is co-operating with public health guidelines including physical distancing, but said an outbreak at a local chicken processing plant shows there's still a risk if there's a lapse.

Stewart says the city's streets are getting busier, and that street parking is often full.

The city decided last month to cease much of its parking enforcement, but has brought ticketing back to some neighbourhoods after noticing crowds at local parks and beaches.

On Wednesday, the mayor said the pause in parking enforcement was meant to help health-care workers, not to encourage people to drive more.

He said the city will start enforcing paid parking in more areas if drivers don't respect the rules.

DTES update

When it comes to the Downtown Eastside, Stewart said an announcement is expected this week from Minister of Social Development Shane Simpson regarding a provincial action plan.

Advocates have been critical of the response thus far, saying the pandemic highlights a need for safe housing options.

The growth of tent cities is often the result of homeless residents feeling unsafe about their living conditions, one advocate said.

Tim Richter, president of the Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness, told The Canadian Press those populations often have different health risk factors than others, including underlying respiratory conditions and poor health.

Stewart Wednesday put it on the province to address access to housing and safe shelter, saying he hoped those issues would be addressed in Simpson's plan.

He said the city has taken its own actions, including expanded access to sanitation, supplying meals and supplementing income.

1-in-5 workers laid off

Stewart was previously criticized for warning that the pandemic's economic impact could result in job cuts, which may impact Vancouver's fire and police departments.

He said he's aware Vancouver isn't the only city facing these challenges, and said nearly one-in-five civic workers have been laid off for the time being.

"These are real people who provide the services that make our city the great place it is, and it breaks my heart to have to do this," he said.

Among those affected are library, youth, child-care, community centre and parks workers, he said.

As he has during previous addresses, Stewart criticized the federal and provincial governments for failing to offer financial aid to cities.

Stewart acknowledged the province is allowing cities to borrow money, but said Vancouver's deficit will be massive. He said the debt will be enough that it will not be recovered without property tax hikes and/or deep service cuts.

"This is a poisoned chalice for which I categorically reject," he said.

"This is not a viable solution to the serious financial challenges cities are facing."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.