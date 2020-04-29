VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will address the public in a weekly update on the province's COVID-19 response.

John Horgan will speak in Victoria Wednesday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:15 p.m.

An American Sign Language translation of the news conference will be available on the province's YouTube page.

B.C. health officials said Tuesday the premier will announce the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the "coming days and weeks," but it's not clear whether that topic will be addressed in Wednesday's update.

Earlier this week, the prime minister's office released a joint statement with Canada's premiers including a list of agreed upon principles for restarting the economy (gradually), and Horgan may address the content of that list.

Last week, Horgan said in his update that cabinet would begin to discuss a similar topic: how B.C. would guide a return to normal life.

He erred on the side of caution when it came to giving a specific timeline, saying leaders will be guided by science.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.