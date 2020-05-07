VANCOUVER -- The mayor of Vancouver will give an update on the city's COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon.

Few details were given about Mayor Kennedy Stewart's briefing, but he's expected to give a short update then take questions about the city's ongoing pandemic plan.

In his last weekly briefing, Stewart discussed the city's financial health and outlined its plan for financial recovery. That came the day after mayor and council voted in favour of taking a 10 per cent pay cut for the time being.

Stewart also addressed reports of anti-Asian racism seen in the city and said he was angered to hear about hate speech being scrawled on a Chinese cultural centre and the assault of an elderly man.

"I want everyone to know that these actions will not be tolerated," he said last week.

